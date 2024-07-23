Prithviraj appeals to the weather gods to help complete 'Empuraan'

It looks like the weather conditions in Gujarat may pose a challenge to the cast and crew of the Mohanlal starrer 'Empuraan'. Posting a beautiful picture of a rainbow on his Instagram story, the film’s director, Prithviraj, wrote, “Dear weather Gods… I really need a hand in getting this done!”

The seventh schedule of Empuraan has been progressing in Gujarat for a month. This has been the longest schedule and includes some of the significant scenes in the movie. Actors including Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas are in Gujarat, filming their scenes during this schedule.

Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shine Tom Chacko have joined the cast of Empuraan. The movie is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor for the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas and Laika. Murali Gopi has penned the story and screenplay of Empuraan. Actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Saniya Iyyappan, and Sachin Khadekar will be reprising their roles.