Retired officer files complaint against Major Ravi for uniform misuse during Wayanad visit

A fresh controversy has erupted involving director Major Ravi, who is accused of misusing his army uniform during a visit to the disaster-stricken Wayanad region. The complaint, filed by retired army officer RA Arun, has been directed to the central and state governments, the police, and the defence ministry. The allegations are that Major Ravi violated Defense Service Regulations, which prohibit the use of military uniforms by retired personnel.

RA Arun criticised Major Ravi for his actions, which included taking photos and sharing them on social media. According to Arun, such conduct not only undermines the integrity of military uniforms but also raises serious safety concerns. The incident has sparked widespread backlash from netizens, who have condemned Major Ravi for his behaviour, especially given the tragic context of his visit.

Major Ravi, accompanied by actor Mohanlal, visited Wayanad to offer support following devastating landslides. While he received praise for pledging to help reconstruct a local school severely damaged in the disaster, his visit has been overshadowed by controversy. The decision to take selfies in a tragedy-stricken area has drawn criticism, with many seeing it as an insensitive act amidst the ongoing crisis.