Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Bhooth Bangla' on birthday, to reunite with Priyadarshan after 14 years

Akshay Kumar has announced his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, which will reunite him with director Priyadarshan. Scheduled for release in 2025, the horror comedy marks their first collaboration in 14 years. Their previous film together was the 2010 political satire Khatta Meetha.

The announcement, made on Akshay's 57th birthday, follows his recent appearance in Khel Khel Mein, which released on August 15. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new project as Akshay and Priyadarshan team up once again.

"Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla'! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years.

"This dream collaboration has been a long time coming can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic! #BhoothBangla (sic)" Akshay captioned the film's announcement motion poster on Instagram.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have also worked in several hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "De Dana Dan", and "Bhagam Bhag".

"Bhooth Bangla" is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Cape of Good Films.

Akshay is also attached as a producer on the film along with Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Baali serve as co-producers.

(With PTI inputs)