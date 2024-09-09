Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Fake AI images of Deepika Padukone and baby daughter spread online

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2024 12:54 PM IST
Ranveer, Deepika
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone. Photo: X/@DeepVeer_FC
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their baby girl, born on September 8. The couple shared the delightful news on social media, which was met with an overwhelming wave of congratulatory messages from both celebrities and fans.

Alongside the genuine expressions of joy, several AI-generated images of Deepika with her newborn daughter have surfaced online. These artificial photos depict Deepika lying in a hospital bed and cradling her baby, giving the false impression of an authentic post-birth moment.

Deepika and Ranveer have not yet shared any actual photos of their daughter. Their social media announcement simply read, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer,” marking this special milestone in their lives.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE