Tovino starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' enters 50 crore club in just 5 days

Released just five days ago, 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', starring Tovino Thomas, has already entered the 50 crore club. The film achieved this milestone despite facing challenges from piracy and fake copies.

Producer Listin Stephen celebrated the film's success on Facebook, calling it 'a brilliant triumph'. He expressed gratitude to the audiences who supported the film in theatres, emphasizing that continued backing from viewers would help counter negative intentions against the movie, highlighting the strength of collective support.

Director Jithin Lal also shared his appreciation on Facebook, assuring that his first film would provide a festive experience for audiences of all ages. He thanked everyone who supported him and his team, expressing heartfelt gratitude.

The film was produced under the banners of Magic Frames by Listin Stephen and UGM Motion Pictures by Dr. Zacharia Thomas, and it has been released in five languages. Directed by newcomer Jithin Lal, the screenplay was penned by Sujith Nambiar.

In a remarkable feat, a record 150,000 tickets were booked in just twenty-four hours through BookMyShow.