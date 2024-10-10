Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' set for theatrical release across India

This year's Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light' is all set for a theatrical release across India. The film had initially premiered in some exclusive theatres last month to ensure it meets the criteria for Oscars Entry. Now, the film, directed by Payal Kapadia, will hit theatres in November. Production house Spirit Media, owned by Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, has bagged the exclusive distribution rights of the film. The makers have already released the trailer of the film.

The Hindi-Malayalam film featuring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in lead roles is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of two nurses in the cosmopolitan city. The film won the 'Grand Prix' award at the Cannes, becoming the first Indian film to attain such heights. It was also the first India movie in 30 years—and the first directed by an Indian woman—to be showcased in the main competition for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

'All We Imagine As Light', just like the title, takes us through what the protagonists in the film imagine their life to be like. Mumbai is a city that is both charming and chaotic at the same time and Payal Kapadia’s film draws us closer to that spirit of the city, which has fascinated filmmakers, both in India and the world over. In a way, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ connects deeper with the spirit of the city, welcoming two migrant nurses -- with open arms. (Read full review).

Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, and Tintumol Joseph also play important roles in this movie. Kapadia, an alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), made her directorial debut with this film, bringing significant recognition to the country.