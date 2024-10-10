Rajinikanth expresses admiration for Manju Warrier in 'Vettaiyan'

'Vettaiyan' is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and today marks the long-awaited moment for fans. In the weeks leading up to the release, the entire team has been actively promoting the film, sharing their experiences and insights about bringing such a magnificent cast together.

During the audio launch event, superstar Rajinikanth shared how Manju Warrier was chosen as the female lead. He revealed that the director, T.J. Gnanavel, informed him of the casting decision. Rajinikanth mentioned, “I spoke about Manju while discussing the story and who would play each character.” He further added, “It was also Gnanavel who suggested that it would be better if Manju took on the role.” Interestingly, the actor confessed that he hasn’t seen many of Manju's films, only having watched her Tamil project, Asuran.

Praising Manju’s performance, Rajinikanth remarked, “Her performance was great—good energy, good dignity. It was a wonderful experience working with Manju Warrier.”

Directed and written by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan had its theatrical release today, October 10. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.