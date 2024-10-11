Zeenath pens open letter to Mammootty, Mohanlal, asks veterans to take over AMMA leadership again

Yesteryear actor Zeenath has written an open letter to screen icons Mammootty and Mohanlal, urging them to take up the reins of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) again. She stated that Mohanlal should resume his position as AMMA’s president. In her letter, the actor pointed out the importance of the association for several ordinary artists.

“This is an open letter to Mammookka and Lalji. You might wonder, why I am posting this letter on social media. I saw the recent comments made against our dear ones. I was scared to react then fearful of cyber attacks. It would be ungrateful if I don't say a word in support of Lalji and Mammookka, who have been our strength, despite being falsely accused for the wrongs committed by others. My silence is also unfair to the committee members who were devoted to AMMA.

I am proud that I have been a member of AMMA since its inception in 1994. AMMA is not just an actors’ association but a charitable trust too. The association has built houses for several homeless people and provides Rs 5,000 as monthly pension to around 115 members. The film body also provides medical insurance worth Rs 5 lakh for all the members. The new committee had also decided to provide medicines worth Rs 2,000 to those who struggle to buy medicines. Which other cinema association in India takes care of their actors in the same way?

AMMA gained strength over the years and I feel that someone is working hard to destroy the association. Some people want Mammookka and Lalji to respond to every allegation against all it's members. Just remember that many ordinary artists will be affected, if you try to destroy AMMA,” she wrote. “Those who are financially sound may not understand their struggle; you will have to tread that path to understand their pain. These artists work hard to support their colleagues, despite their busy schedule. Mohanlal is a great soul who gave up his leadership position in AMMA, due to collective pressure from all sides. However, he still continues to be our president!

Dear Mammookka and Lalji, you don’t need an association like AMMA to get close to the masses. You have already achieved the name and fame one can ever wish for. But, AMMA needs you; every member needs you and your service. You are like those strong trees with huge branches that provide shade and shelter. Lalji, please resume your position as the president of AMMA. Mammookka too should be there, supporting him. We cannot imagine an AMMA without Mammookka or Lal,” she further wrote.