Mumbai: ‘Animal’ actor Rashmika Mandanna, who fell victim to a deepfake video earlier this year, has been appointed as the National Ambassador for promoting cyber safety. She said as someone who has experienced the issue, she is dedicated to raising awareness about the need for cyber security.

"Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change. It is crucial that we come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces," she added.

Rashmika will spearhead nationwide cyber awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on various cybercrime threats, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyber bullying, and AI-generated malicious content. Rashmika was appointed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The actor’s deepfake video started a conversation on the inappropriate use of technology, prompting numerous celebrities to voice their concerns. Talking about Rashmika, who is South India's highest-paid actresses made it to 2024’s list of Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’. The 28-year-old star made her acting debut with the Kannada romantic comedy ‘Kirik Party’ in 2016.

In a journey spanning over eight years, Rashmika gained major recognition with the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021. Directed by Sukumar, the film told the story of a coolie who rises in a syndicate that smuggles red sandalwood that grows in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. She was then seen in the blockbuster ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, turned out to be her highest-grossing release.

Rashmika will now be seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ the second installment of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’, a historical epic film based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

(With IANS inputs)