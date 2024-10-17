Liam Payne's sudden death shocks the music world; tributes pour in

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2024 11:46 AM IST
Liam Payne, Charlie Puth. Photo: Instagram

Hollywood is in mourning following the sudden passing of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday at the age of 31. The UK-born pop star was staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he tragically fell to his death. The shocking news has reverberated throughout the music industry, leading to an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists.

Many artists took to social media to express their sorrow. One singer shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, posting a series of photos with Payne. “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can’t believe he is gone … I am so upset right now; may he rest in peace,” they wrote.

Another musician expressed their grief by stating, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking…” Paris Hilton also offered her condolences on Twitter, saying, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne’s passing. Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP my friend."

J Balvin honored his “Familiar” duet partner by sharing a photo of them together on his Story, writing, “Rest in peace my g.” The impact of Liam Payne's death is being felt widely, as fans and colleagues alike come together to remember the talented artist.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT