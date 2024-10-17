Singer Liam Payne passes away; celebrated a 'lovely day' with girlfriend hours before his death

Liam Payne, the beloved former member of One Direction, has passed away at the age of 31. Reports indicate that he died after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires.

In the hours leading up to this heartbreaking incident, Payne shared a series of videos on his Snapchat story. In one now-unavailable clip, he expressed that he was having a "lovely day" alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, during their time in Argentina.

According to Page Six, the video captured the couple enjoying breakfast together, discussing their plans for the day, which included activities like polo and horseback riding. He also posted a picture with Kate, captioning it "Quality time." While they travelled together to South America, Kate reportedly returned home on October 14, leaving Liam to check into the hotel alone.

Following his death, local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall from the hotel balcony.

Liam Payne rose to international fame as a member of One Direction, which was formed during The X Factor in 2010. Alongside fellow members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, the group quickly became a global phenomenon. After achieving immense success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, leaving a lasting legacy in the music industry.