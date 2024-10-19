Mallika Sukumaran seeks speedy justice for survivor of 2017 sexual assault

Actor Mallika Sukumaran has urged the judiciary to deliver speedy justice to the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault case involving a top actor in Mollywood. Mallika said the case has been dragging on for long and the authorities should ensure the proceedings are completed and justice is delivered to the survivor at the earliest. She was responding to media enquiries regarding the recent sexual assault complaints filed by women artists against prominent actors in Malayalam cinema.

“All of us personally aware of what happened to the survivor in the 2017 sexual assault case, unlike the recent complaints, which are only something we all have only heard about. Despite that, the 2017 assault case is still pending before the courts for seven years. Let the authorities first solve that case and deliver speedy justice to the young woman,” she said.

She also said a complainant cannot be justified if she opted to visit a hotel room thrice or four times for a chance in films, despite knowing the accused person's behaviour was not good. Mallika also criticised the functioning of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and said only those who keep silent can survive within the association. She also said the association was biased in selecting the beneficiaries of its monthly pension scheme. Mallika has never minced words about the association, who has banned both the late actor Sukumaran and their son Prithviraj.