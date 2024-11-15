From 'Freedom at Midnight' to 'Kishkindha Kaandam': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Freedom at Midnight (Hindi)

Freedom at Midnight brings to life the intense period surrounding India and Pakistan’s partition, capturing the complexities of the independence movement and the socio-political climate of that era. Inspired by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' iconic book, this historical drama dives deep into the pivotal moments and challenges faced during this transformative time. The series stars Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, and a talented ensemble cast.

Streaming on SonyLIV from November 15.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (Tamil)

Nayanthara has always kept a low profile, but after joining Instagram last year to connect with her followers ahead of her Bollywood debut in Jawan, she began to open up. This docu-series offers a deeper, more personal look into her world beyond the glitz and glamour. Through interviews with close friends, family, and industry peers—including actors Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni—the series provides a unique perspective on her dedication to her craft and her multifaceted identity as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Streaming on Netflix from November 18.

Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam)

Following the OTT debut of 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' on Disney+ Hotstar, fans have been anxiously awaiting the streaming release of 'Kishkindha Kaandam', starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. The story revolves around a father and son whose lives are disrupted when a woman enters as the son’s second wife. As she navigates the complexities of her new life, she becomes entangled in a web of mystery involving a missing child and a revolver. At the same time, she must also cope with the emotional and mental toll caused by her father-in-law’s deteriorating health.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 19.

Deadpool & Wolverine (English)

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool is once again thrown into mayhem when the Time Variance Authority enlists his help to protect the multiverse. With a twist of fate, Wolverine returns from the dead to join him on this high-stakes mission to save the world. This blockbuster, which raked in an impressive $1.338 billion globally, reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as they reprise their iconic roles in a thrilling adventure.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 12.