Mike Tyson X Jake Paul match: Fans in US, India left fuming by Netflix outage

As the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has begun, thousands of users in the United States and India have complained of a major outage on Netflix, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said. The website reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions, reported PTI.

As per sources, a total of 14,000 complaints have been reported so far. The platform has faced outages during live or highly anticipated events in the past, with spikes in user traffic often being a contributing factor. In April last year, it experienced a brief outage during a live stream of the dating reality show Love is Blind, drawing complaints from thousands of users.

One person took to X to express his ire. “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” he wrote.