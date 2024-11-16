‘Barroz,’ the much-awaited directorial debut of superstar Mohanlal will hit theatres on December 25. Director Fazil who announced the release date based on Mohanlal’s request revealed that it was the same day the actor made his onscreen debut with ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ 44 years earlier. Fazil noted he was astonished hearing the release date and added that Mohanlal too was pleasantly surprised by the coincidence.

“Barroz, the debut directorial venture of Malayalam cinema’s favourite actor Mohanlal is all set for release. The film is the outcome of 700 long days of toil and hardship. I was surprised to learn that Mohanlal decided to release the film on the same day Manjil Virinja Pookkal released. Mohanlal too was surprised when I told him about this beautiful coincidence. He didn’t speak for a few minutes; I heard him praise God and then call his wife Suchi and Antony,” he said.

‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ turned a 19-year-old Mohanlal to the superstar he is today. The superhit film, which was hailed as a turning point in Malayalam cinema, was repeatedly watched by audience in the theatres. After a couple of years, another classic film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ starring Mohanlal, which was even bigger than 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' hit theatres on the same day in 1993.

“If this is not God’s grace or destiny, then what is can one call it? I believe Barroz would be a scintillating artistic creation, far better than both ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ and ‘Manichitrathazhu.’ I wish and pray that Barroz becomes a global phenomenon. Moreover, I wish good luck to Mohanlal and his team,” Fazil said.