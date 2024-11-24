Filmmaker Mani Ratnam believes that Indian cinema could greatly benefit from translating great literary works into films. Ratnam shared his thoughts during a session on the fourth day of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), highlighting how literature can enrich the cinematic experience.

Ratnam emphasized the value of reinventing a work by a master writer like Kalki, saying, "The fantastic solution is to take literature and make it into films. Tamil is really rich in terms of literature... Ideally, you'd like to write something that is far above what you do. It makes your job as a director easy... The closer the gap between literature and cinema, the better Indian cinema will be." For Ratnam, the idea of adapting literary masterpieces for the screen is integral to enhancing the quality of filmmaking in India.

In a conversation with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ratnam also mentioned his current reading, Victory City by Salman Rushdie, which explores the early days of the Vijayanagar kingdom. He praised the book, describing it as "stunning" and "like watching a film." Ratnam admired how Rushdie blends fiction, fact, and history in a brilliant way, adding, "It's amazing."

When asked if any literary character was close to his real self, Ratnam humorously replied, "No one can come anywhere near me. I meant no one could be as confused (as me)."

A seven-time National Award-winning filmmaker, Ratnam has always found inspiration in mythology, as seen in his films 'Thalapathi' (starring Rajinikanth) and 'Ravanan' (featuring Vikram). He explained, "Mythology is relevant even today. We can interpret it today, we can relate to it in today's day and time in our issues and problems that continue to fascinate me. If I can find a mirror image here, it pushes me to make it into a film."

Ratnam also recalled his days in the hostel at Kala Kshetra, where students had to attend the dance programme every Friday. He spoke of his fascination with Kathakali performances, which often portrayed characters typically seen as villains. "Whether it is Ravana or Karna (in 'Thalapathi'), it was an interesting interpretation that has always been there in South Indian art form. Seeing it from a different perspective," he reflected.

The filmmaker also shared his thoughts on the use of visual effects (VFX) in cinema today. While some filmmakers use VFX to create scenes, Ratnam emphasized his preference for real locations. "I shot 'Ponniyin Selvan' on real locations because I wanted 'dust, dirt, and sweat' to be visible on people," he said. "Some people do it in VFX. If you're happy with it, good luck to you. I feel VFX helps you when you can't do it in real time. Not the other way around."

When asked if 'Ponniyin Selvan' could have been made as a web series, Ratnam clarified that he always envisioned it as a feature film. Though the movie was shot in one go, it was released in two parts. Ratnam stated that he wouldn't likely venture into making a web series because it doesn’t feel "natural" to him. "Long format storytelling is a completely different art... I'm still very happy struggling with 2.5 hours (of runtime in films). If you give me 6-7 hours to make something, I'll just get lost."

The filmmaker, best known for classics such as 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Nayakan', and 'Kaatru Veliyidai', shared his aspiration for his work to stand the test of time. "I want my cinema to stay relevant for years to come, like Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa'," Ratnam said. "That's what I strive for."