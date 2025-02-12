The makers of 'L2: Empuraan', starring Mohanlal, have unveiled the 30th character poster from the film. This time, they introduced a new addition to the 'Lucifer' franchise—actor Manikuttan, who plays a character with his own name in 'Empuraan'.

Interestingly, Manikuttan had previously dubbed for another actor in 'Lucifer'. However, in 'Empuraan', he takes on a powerful on-screen role.

Speaking about his involvement, Manikuttan said, "Are you wondering if everyone who dubbed for 'Lucifer' is now showing up in 'Empuraan'? In 'Lucifer', my presence was only through my voice, but in 'Empuraan', I have a character to play."

He recalled how he became a part of the franchise. "Raju (Prithviraj) had called me to dub for a character in 'Lucifer'. He really liked my dubbing and knew I was fluent in the Thiruvananthapuram dialect. Back then, he told me that if a sequel ever happened, I would have a role in it. He kept his word, and that’s how I landed such a great character in 'Empuraan'."

His character in the film is also named Manikuttan. "When I entered the industry, many people suggested I change my name. Now, I am playing a character with my own name. Raju narrated the role beautifully, and I was immediately drawn to it."

Though he remained tight-lipped about specific scenes, he teased, "I’ve been asked not to reveal much about certain scenes, so I’m holding back. But just as I was blown away by the film, I believe the audience will be too."