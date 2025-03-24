Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is often criticised for the age gap between his heroines said he will continue to act with younger actresses as long as he has their consent. However, his remarks about acting with Rashmika Mandanna's child in the future have not gone down with a section of social media users, who called it 'inappropriate'.

"They say there’s a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine has no problem with it and her father has no problem, why do you have a problem," he asked, during the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.

He further went on to say, " When she will get married and have a daughter, she would become a big star, we will work together na! Mummy ka permission toh mil hi jayega (Of course, I will ask her mother's permission," he said.

'Eww, the last part of his remark about the kid was so inappropriate," wrote one user on X. Salman, who will play dual roles as Sanjay Rajkot and Sikandar in the movie, will be romancing Rashmika as shown in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Salman is all praise for Rashmika's work ethic and hard work and recollected how she reminded him of his youth. "She has given it her best. She was shooting for Pushpa 2 till 7 o’clock and used to join us at 9 o’clock, in the evening. She used to shoot with us till 6:30 in the morning. She used to go back to work for Pushpa 2 and she was not well as well. Then even after breaking her leg she still shot with us and didn’t cancel a single day. She reminds me a lot of me," he said.