In just eight days, 'Empuraan' has clocked a theatrical share of over Rs 100 crore globally, a milestone no other Malayalam film has reached until now. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal wrote, “100 crores+ worldwide theatrical share! First time in the history of Malayalam cinema! #L2E #Empuraan.”

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a key role in the film, 'Empuraan' has shown exceptional performance on home turf as well. The film’s net earnings in India have touched Rs 88.25 crore, while its gross domestic collection has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark.

With this, 'L2: Empuraan' becomes only the fourth Malayalam film to cross this coveted milestone, further cementing its place as one of the industry’s biggest blockbusters to date.