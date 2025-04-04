The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Test (Tamil)

Starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, the film follows the intersecting journeys of a scientist, a teacher, and a national-level cricketer, whose lives unexpectedly collide during the course of a cricket match.

Streaming on Netflix from April 4.

A Real Pain (English)

'A Real Pain' is a bittersweet comedy that trails two cousins, David and Benjamin, as they travel through Poland on a Jewish heritage tour to honour their grandmother. But with one riddled with anxiety and the other breezing through life, their contrasting natures turn the tribute into an unpredictable, tension-laced adventure.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 3.

Machante Malakha (Malayalam)

'Machante Malakha' is a Malayalam comedy-drama helmed by Boban Samuel, featuring Soubin Shahir, Namitha Pramod, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Dileesh Pothan. The story revolves around KSRTC conductor Sajeevan and his eventful journey through life's ups and downs, accompanied by Advocate Jijo and medical shop owner Bijimol.

Streaming on Manorama Max from April 4.

Kingston (Tamil)

The movie unravels the mystery of a paranormal event from 1982 that cast a dark curse over the sea near Thoovathor. Years later, daring smuggler Kingston and his friends set sail into the eerie waters, determined to lift the curse and bring hope back to their struggling village.

Streaming on ZEE5 from April 4.