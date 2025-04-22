Actor Saniya Iyappan marked her 23rd birthday with an intimate celebration alongside close friends. She took to Instagram to share snapshots from the occasion, including a picture of her cutting the birthday cake.

The celebration was attended by her close circle, including Aparna Thomas, Jeeva, Gabri, and others. Birthday wishes poured in from fans and fellow celebrities, adding to the warmth of the occasion.

Saniya first gained recognition through a reality show and later carved a niche for herself in the modelling world. She made her entry into cinema as a child actor in 'Balyakalasakhi' and went on to make her debut as a lead in 'Queen'.

Over the years, she has been part of several notable films such as 'Pretham 2', 'Sakalakalashala', 'The Priest', 'Salute', and 'Saturday Night'. She also made her Tamil debut as a lead in 'Iragupattru'. Her most recent theatrical release was 'Empuraan'.