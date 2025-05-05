Mohanlal's cult classic movie 'Chotta Mumbai' is all set for a grand re-release, 18 years after it first hit theatres in 2007. The much-loved film will be re-released on May 21 this year, creating a wave of excitement among fans. Mohanlal recently shared the official poster of the re-release on his social media.

Directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Benny P. Nayarambalam, 'Chotta Mumbai' is considered one of the most iconic hits in Mohanlal's illustrious career. The film featured an ensemble cast, including notable names like Kalabhavan Mani, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Rajan P. Dev, Siddique, and Bhavana, who brought depth and flavour to the film’s dynamic narrative.

The story follows Vasco, also known as Thala (played by Mohanlal), and his gang of eccentric friends as they stumble through a series of comic and chaotic events. Their misadventures frequently bring them into conflict with the police and local goons. Despite their rough-and-tumble lifestyle, the group's deep loyalty and affection for their neighborhood stand at the heart of the story.