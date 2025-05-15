A strict dress code has been put in place at this year's Cannes Film Festival, known for its celebration of films and fashion. As per the organisers, nudity and ultra-voluminous clothing, especially those with long trains or dramatic silhouettes, have been prohibited this year. Though the last-minute decision may have infuriated designers the world over, Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta who designed jury member Halle Berry's dress this year is taking it in good spirits, even though Halle had to skip the gown at the film gala's opening ceremony due to updated dress code regulations.

"We remain proud of the vision we created together," the celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta told PTI. At the opening presser of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Berry said she was supposed to wear a dress designed by Gupta but couldn't opt for it because 'the train is too big'. Gupta said his teams had been working closely with Berry and her stylist to bring 'a special moment to life at Cannes'.

"While the gown couldn't be worn due to updated regulations around long trains, we remain proud of the vision we created together. True couture doesn't always need a stage; sometimes, just the intention is enough to ignite the imagination," Gupta told PTI. The designer also shared a video clip of Berry's comments on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"I had an amazing dress to wear tonight by Gupta, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big. Of course, I'm going to follow the rules," Berry can be heard saying in the reel. Gupta has previously designed Cannes looks for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mindy Kaling, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Last week, he dressed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani for her Met Gala debut.