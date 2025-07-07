Raghavan, a 96-year-old man, had recently expressed his heartfelt wish to meet his favourite actor, Mohanlal, through a video shared on social media. The clip quickly went viral, touching thousands who were moved by his simple, sincere request.

In the video, Raghavan says, “My name is Raghavan Nair. I’m a fan of Mohanlal. I’m 96 years old. It would make me so happy just to see him once.” The message soon reached Mohanlal himself, who responded with warmth and affection.

"Dear Raghavan Chetta, I saw your video. Hearing you say how much you like me and watch my films made me very happy. Sending you lots of love and prayers. I hope I get the chance to meet you someday," the actor said in his reply.

That wish came true. A video of Raghavan Chettan meeting Mohanlal has now surfaced online, showing him beaming with joy and speaking non-stop in excitement. The heartwarming moment has been winning hearts across social platforms.

Raghavan’s family also shared with Mohanlal a photograph of him standing next to a cutout of the actor during the release of 'Thudarum', a film he had eagerly awaited. After taking photos together, Mohanlal warmly bid him farewell, making the moment even more memorable.