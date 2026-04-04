Mimicry artist Sharat Unnithan, best known for his viral ‘Gunda Binu’ character, has passed away, leaving fans and colleagues in shock. Actress Sneha Sreekumar shared an emotional tribute on social media, expressing her sorrow: “Sharat Unnithan, originally from Kattanam in Alappuzha, passed away in the United States. He was a beloved mimicry artist, known for his popular reels as Gunda Binu. He had previously collaborated with troupes like Cochin Guinness and Thiruvananthapuram Sariga.”

Sharat’s sudden death occurred after he fell unconscious in Atlanta, USA. Hailing from Moonamkutti, Kattanam in Alappuzha, Sharat had built a massive following on Instagram, with millions of fans enjoying his viral reels. His funny and relatable content, particularly his hilarious portrayal of Gunda Binu, became a social media sensation.

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One of his most notable hits was the Onam Vannalo reel, which captured the festive spirit of Kerala. His last post was on March 31, celebrating his birthday, and his most recent viral reel featured a comedic twist on real footage of former US President Donald Trump. It quickly amassed hundreds of views, marking his final contribution to his loyal audience.

Sharat's iconic Gunda Binu persona, with his thick mustache and bushy eyebrows, made him an unforgettable figure on social media. His Instagram bio humorously stated that he was “fated to make others laugh,” a sentiment that was deeply felt by those who followed him. His friend Ajo Samuel revealed that Sharat died of a cardiac arrest, through a post on social media.