Veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran has called for the intervention of senior actors such as Mohanlal and Mammootty to help resolve the current turmoil within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Speaking after attending the eye-testing camp at the AMMA office in Kaloor on Saturday, Mallika said the organisation was going through one of its worst phases. “There have always been disagreements within AMMA, but this is the first time we are seeing such open divisions. Everyone seems to have a different opinion, and there is no unity. Unless people stand together, it will be difficult to move forward,” she said.

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She also said there should be more openness in the way internal matters are handled. Referring to recent events, including Ansiba Hassan’s resignation, Mallika said members were learning about problems within the organisation only through the media. “We heard about Ansiba’s complaints against Tiny Tom and another executive member only through news reports. This never used to happen before. Every member has the right to know what is happening inside AMMA,” she added.

Mallika also criticised the leadership’s handling of the controversy involving front office staff. While acknowledging Shweta Menon as a capable administrator, she questioned the decision to place only Unni Sivapal on leave despite complaints reportedly involving two individuals. “Why was Kukku Parameswaran treated differently? There cannot be separate standards for the same complaint. The association should not function for the benefit or agenda of a few individuals,” she said.

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She further criticised AMMA’s decision to host a dinner for IFFK delegates, questioning its necessity. Recalling the contributions of her late husband Sukumaran and Jayakumar IAS to the International Film Festival of Kerala, Mallika said such practices were unheard of in the past. She also noted that senior actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty had previously played a major role in ensuring AMMA’s financial stability and smooth functioning.

Mallika, who visited the newly built AMMA office in Kochi for the first time after receiving an invitation from Shweta Menon and Tiny Tom, said she had personally spoken with Ansiba. According to her, many of Ansiba’s concerns appeared to be directed at a fellow woman executive member in connection with a police complaint. However, she reiterated that transparency was essential in addressing such issues and restoring confidence within the association.