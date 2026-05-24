Fresh trouble has surfaced within AMMA after actor Neena Kurup reportedly submitted a complaint against actor Tiny Tom, accusing him of using abusive language and threatening her during an association gathering. The allegations come at a time when the organisation is already facing scrutiny over its handling of complaints raised by women members.

Neena Kurup has formally complained to the organisation, alleging that Tiny Tom used abusive language against her and threatened her during an AMMA family gathering. She also told Onmanorama that the matter would be discussed by the executive committee.

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Actor Ansiba Hassan had previously alleged that the actor insulted her, referred to her as a 'jihadi', and spread claims suggesting that she was attempting religious conversions.

Amid the controversy, AMMA president Shweta Menon said the organisation had initially learned about Ansiba’s allegations through media reports and that no formal complaint against Tiny Tom had been received until then.