Actor Tiny Tom has strongly denied the allegations raised by actress Ansiba Hassan following her resignation from AMMA, calling the accusations “baseless” and insisting the issue should be resolved within the organisation.

Talking to the media, Tiny Tom said Ansiba’s claims were based on hearsay and challenged her to present evidence if such incidents had actually taken place. The actor added that despite serving on AMMA’s executive committee for years, no one had previously raised similar allegations against him.

“I am a mimicry artist. There is no caste or religion among us. I do not know how such an allegation came up. In any case, the issue will be discussed and resolved within the organisation,” he told the media.

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The row escalated after Ansiba, who recently stepped down as AMMA’s joint secretary, publicly stated that Tiny Tom was the reason behind her resignation. While initial reports suggested she resigned due to personal reasons, the actress later alleged that Tiny Tom frequently spread rumours and fabricated stories about her interactions with others. She also accused him of referring to her as a “jihadi” in a derogatory manner and claimed he began targeting her personally whenever she voiced disagreements within the organisation.

Addressing the resignation timeline, Tiny Tom said Ansiba had first submitted her resignation letter on February 21, but it was returned the following day after members requested that she reconsider the decision and discuss the matter further at the general body meeting. According to him, the issue was not discussed during the executive committee meeting held on March 2, and members only came to know later, in May, that she had resigned again.

He further claimed that during a subsequent executive committee meeting, Ansiba was contacted over the phone and asked to openly explain the reason behind her resignation. Tiny Tom said she cited personal work commitments at the time and did not raise any allegations against anyone within the organisation.

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Maintaining that he had never behaved inappropriately towards any woman, Tiny Tom said he was compelled to respond publicly only after hearing what he described as 'shocking news' surrounding the controversy. He also suggested that attempts were being made to discredit those actively working for the association.

The actor dismissed accusations of religious bias and said most of his close friends belong to the Muslim community. He noted that superstar Mammootty introduced him to cinema, while filmmaker and mimicry artist Nadirshah helped him enter the mimicry field.

“We do not see caste or religion among us,” he said, adding that he could not understand why allegations related to religion or conversion attempts were being linked to him.

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Tiny Tom also defended his involvement in AMMA’s activities, saying he spends his own money to travel and work for the organisation and considers it a service to seniors in the industry. While denying any intention to pursue legal action, he stressed that the matter should be settled internally through open discussion.

“Ansiba is like my sister,” he said.