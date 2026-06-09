Anurag Kashyap's latest film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, hit theatres last week. The film follows Samar, a fading star struggling to hold on to the last remnants of his fame while navigating the turmoil in his personal life.

Known for acclaimed films such as ‘Dev D,’ ‘Black Friday,’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ Kashyap returns to familiar dark territory with ‘Bandar.’ The film explores serious allegations of sexual abuse, raising questions about whether its protagonist is a victim of circumstance or the perpetrator himself.

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Bandar got off to a disappointing start at the box office on its opening day, which may be attributed to limited promotions and weak word-of-mouth buzz. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1 crore on its third day, marking its highest single-day collection since release. So far, the film has earned an estimated ₹2.82 crore in India net collections.

Reports also suggest that the film is running with a reduced number of shows across cities. While it initially released with around 1,365 shows nationwide, screenings have reportedly declined due to low occupancy. The film also features Mollywood actor Indrajith Sukumaran as Lijo, a character who speaks both Hindi and Malayalam.

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Despite the poor performance, Anurag’s movie has revived discussions on the MeToo movement in India.