Malayalam film ‘Ajayante Maranam: Oru Case Diary’ has been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama category at the 57th International Film Festival of India in Goa. The movie scripted and directed by Sreehari Haridas is produced by Chaos Cinema Company.

The movie will be screen in the New Horizon category, a subsection of the Indian Panorama that showcases unique themes, genres and experimental cinema.

Meanwhile, ‘Ajayante Maranam: Oru Case Diary’ managed to impress the jury with its interesting depiction of contemporary social realities and raw human emotions in an investigative style. The movie is reportedly a mocumentary, a genre that is not widely explored in Malayalam cinema. Suraj Thelekkad, Pooja Mahi Aghora, Suresh Babu, Shahneer Babu, Abhijeet Velayudhan, Solomon, Ananya Ravi, Gayathri Rajan, Jayasree CK, Devika Mangalassery and Sujith Dinesh are part of the film, while Anandu KH served as the film’s cinematographer. Anand Puthezhathu is the film editor. Ajith Sathyan has composed the song, while the lyrics are penned by Abhijith Pirivushala.

Akhil Sunil serves as the art director of the movie, with Asunta Abraham as its production designer. Anjana Murali is in charge of makeup and costumes. Gabriel George serves as the chief associate director, while Tojo Varghese and Vishesh K are the associate directors. KT Gopikrishnan is the assistant director, and Aparna Vyas and Amalsha VS serve as the creative heads of the film. Jishnu Madhav is the associate editor.