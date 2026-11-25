Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus tied the knot with her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in California. The singer, 33, announced the marriage on Instagram, with the caption “M+M’ and ‘11.21.26’. The black-and-white pictures of the event, were well-received online.

Cyrus wore a backless white silk gown, while Morando, 28, appeared in a classic black suit and white shirt at Saturday's event. According to Reuters, People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first to report the news. Cyrus and Morando reportedly married in Palm Springs, a month after performing ‘Let's Get Married’ together at the Hollywood Bowl, a song that features in Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

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Cyrus and Morando have been together for about five years. They met on a blind date in 2021, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," the singer said in 2023. "I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’"

In December, Cyrus spoke of her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America". Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, the band says on its website. The ‘Flowers’ singer was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.