The grand finale of the 75th Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, November 25 (Indian Standard Time). The prestigious competition has always attracted considerable attention in India, which has produced three Miss Universe winners so far: Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu. This year, the pageant holds special significance for Malayalees as the Abu Dhabi-based Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo is representing India on the global stage.

This marks the first time a Malayali is representing India at the Miss Universe pageant. Kaziah will compete against 116 contestants from across the world. Her national costume, an important segment in which contestants showcase their country’s culture and heritage, has already generated considerable buzz. Representing India, Kaziah wore a sculpted mermaid silhouette paired with a golden gown and an ombre blue skirt, designed by Vietnam-based designer Nha Mot.

She also impressed audiences with her confident walk in an electric-blue two-piece swimsuit. As she awaits the final rounds of the competition on Wednesday, Kaziah has appealed to Indians, particularly Malayalees, to support her by voting. The state director of the pageant has also urged Malayalees and the media to rally behind the contestant and extend their support. Those wishing to vote for Kaziah can download the MU FAN app and cast their votes for her.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2025?

The Miss Universe pageant will be streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel and its social media platforms, allowing viewers in India to follow the competition and cheer for Kaziah.