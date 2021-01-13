Why Vijay's Master could be a game changer: what to expect from the most awaited film of the year

Vaathi, a short form of Vaathiyaar or Master, is finally hitting the silver screens.

“It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres,” Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted a day before the release of his movie.

The film will hit the big screens on Wednesday and 'Thalapathy' mania is already doing the rounds.

Treat for the masses

With punch dialogues and action sequences, the film could be a perfect big screen experience. While fans are waiting to see Vijay's new avatar as a college professor, many are also eagerly waiting to see Vijay Sethupathi with him.

The pan Indian release

The mega budget film will be released in three languages on January 13 as Pongal release. In Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions, Master will become the first major pan-Indian release of 2021.

Crucial stage for Lokesh

While director Lokesh proved his story telling skills with Kaarthi’s Kaithi, Master could be as important as his debut movie given the inordinate wait and the buzz behind its theatrical release.

Even before the release of Master, he joined hands with Kamal Haasan for a project and with the success of Master, there won't be any looking back for him.

A revival package for the industry

Master is not just yet another film to be released on a festival. Rather, it's the first step for getting back to normal. After almost a year, a big-budget film is releasing in theaters. Master's success could help producers and exhibitors to release more films in theatres despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ensemble cast and crew

Apart from Vijay, other actors include Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das, with Vijay Sethupathi playing the film’s antagonist.

The action drama, with a college backdrop, has Anirudh Ravichander as composer and the film is produced by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators.