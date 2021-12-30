Oru Thathvika Avalokanam: What to expect

An out-and-out political satire 'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam' may not be disappointing, at least that is what the trailer suggests. The bits culled from scenes present a few genuine comic elements, which imply that the movie followed tight scripting.

If there is more substance to the film, than what promotional materials display, it could be a great watch and might live up to the expectations of those who are awaiting a loud, thunderous comedy feast.

It's Shammi Thilakan who is expected to sizzle with is his natural acting and witty ripostes. Niranj Manianpilla Raju, Joju George, Aju Varghese and Mamukkoya might also be supporting the plot adequately.

The movie, produced by Geevarghese Yohannan under the banner, Yohan Productions also features Major Ravi, Premkumar, Balaji Sharma, Viyan, Jayakrishnan, Nandan Unni, Aju Varghese, Mamukkoya, Prashant Alex, Man Raj, Unni Raj, Saji Venjaramoodu, debutant Abhirami and Shailaja.