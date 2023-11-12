'Tiger 3' review: Salman Khan and Katrina's spy film is a decent watch but lacks charisma

Salman Khan returns in the latest instalment of the Yash Raj Film's spy universe, Tiger 3. Among the Tiger franchises, 'Ek Tha Tiger' stood out as the most enjoyable, while 'Tiger Zinda Hai' managed decently. With Tiger 3, audiences may question the need for this instalment, as sometimes excess may not be favourable. While it marks a win for Salman Khan compared to his previous releases, the movie somewhat lacks charisma.

In the movie, Tiger and Zoya, now parents, become central figures in an event that creates a profound rift between India and Pakistan. Tiger 3 offers a decent viewing experience, particularly in the first half, where dynamic location changes and well-choreographed action sequences enhance the engagement with the storyline. A commendable aspect of the film is Salman Khan's appearance, where he doesn't attempt to appear younger but embraces his age. Despite performing numerous age-defying stunts, some are admittedly over-the-top, there's a sense of authenticity as it doesn't come off as a youngster's endeavour, providing a welcome relief. Katrina too follows suit in this aspect.

Franchises often invite comparisons to their inaugural instalment, and in the case of Tiger 3, it falls short of the brilliance seen in 'Ek Tha Tiger,' possibly owing to Kabir Khan's directorial prowess. Maneesh Sharma's attempt to helm this movie is evident, with several sequences exuding a Hollywood vibe. However, Tiger 3 struggles with a lack of focus, failing to deliver the same level of excitement.

Given the movie's affiliation with the spy universe, viewers might have anticipated a particular cameo, and yes, it happens – apologies for the spoiler. The collaboration between Salman and the expected cameo is delightful. Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of Aatish Rahman, a former ISI officer with sinister intentions, consistently adding intensity to confrontations with Tiger and his team. Emraan's character in Tiger 3 bears a resemblance to John Abraham's Jim from 'Pathaan,' although Jim appears more menacing, and there's a relatable backstory to him. In contrast, Emraan's character lacks that relatability in his motives. On a different note, Katrina's character is equipped with impressive stunts, and she executes them brilliantly.

The formula employed in this movie, akin to other spy universe films, remains consistent. Indian agents receive acclaim as they bravely combat the Pakistani forces/agents and similar scenarios unfold. The film almost creates the sensation of being immersed in a video game, with an abundance of action sequences overshadowing the story. However, despite this, the movie doesn't end up being a complete disappointment.