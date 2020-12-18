Before we objectively look at the ways in which we in Kerala have been made to change, we need to see to it that our egos are not nagged by the thought that we have been humbled by a nanometre-sized thing that could have escaped from one of our own genetic labs.
Even though COVID-19 deaths show a declining trend in the country, it continues to rise steadily in Kerala.
New political alliances stitched by the LDF – notable the entry of Jose K Mani's KC (M) in the Christian heartland of Kottayam and the LJD in Wayanad – bolstered the left's prospects in these districts, hitherto considered UDF strongholds.
The DPR of the Kerala Semi High Speed Train Project between Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, prepared by Systra a French company, was approved by the State Government and was submitted to Railway Board, Railway Ministry and NITI Aayog for sanction/vetting.
The five-hour meeting, which also included some of Sonia Gandhi's close associates, was significant as it was the first effort by the Congress leadership for a rapprochement with the 'letter-writers' who had raised questions over the leadership.
Vijayan claimed it was clear from the statements of the League and the Congress leaders that the IUML was able to persuade the Congress in Kerala to form an alliance with the communal parties, despite the opposition of the Congress national leadership.
The crucial questioning will take place when ED confronts Raveendran with the statements given by Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith, two of the accused in the gold smuggling case, and Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen who is accused in the Life Mission graft case registered by the CBI.
The court also said that the high-level committee in this matter can consider if more devotees should be allowed during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. However, the ban on pilgrims from offering ghee (neyyabhishekam) in person would continue.