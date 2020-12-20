COVID-19: 5,711 new positive cases, 30 deaths in Kerala on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,711 new coronavirus positive cases after 53,858 tests on Sunday. The state also registered 4,471 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 30 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 2,816.

Even though COVID-19 deaths show a declining trend in the country, it continues to rise steadily in Kerala.

When compared between two successive fortnights – from November 22 to December 5 and December 5 to 18 - India’s COVID-19 death count reduced by 22 per cent.

However, in Kerala the numbers show an uptick from 341 to 367 during the same period.

The state has reported 7,05,869 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 6,41,285 persons recovered. The remaining 61,604 patients are undergoing treatment. The test positivity rate stands at 10.60.

Of the new cases, 5058 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 501 among them is unknown. As many as 111 infected persons came from outside the state.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,87,099 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,73,398 are under home or institutional quarantine and 13,701 are in hospitals.

1,393 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 73,47,376 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Sunday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 458 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kottayam 905 (853 through contact)

Malappuram 662 (623)

Kozhikode 650 (621)

Ernakulam 591 (437)

Kollam 484 (478)

Thrissur 408 (389)

Pathanamthitta 360 (297)

Thiruvananthapuram 333 (240)

Kannur 292 (249)

Alappuzha 254 (239)

Palakkad 247 (125)

Idukki 225 (216)

Wayanad 206 (202)

Kasaragod 94 (89)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 315

Kollam- 298

Pathanamthitta- 182

Alappuzha- 433

Kottayam- 415

Idukki- 97

Ernakulam- 499

Thrissur- 279

Palakkad- 267

Malappuram- 641

Kozhikode- 684

Wayanad- 164

Kannur- 160

Kasaragod- 37