3,423 new COVID cases after 34,847 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 3,423 new coronavirus cases and 4,494 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the active number of COVID cases in the state fell to 60,504.

Of the new cases, 2,982 contracted the virus through contact while 48 had come from outside the state.

Of the contact cases, the infection source of 359 are not clear.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam reported the most cases - 626, 507, 377 cases respectively.

The test positivity rate in Kerala (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive in a group of 100) is 9.82.

Twenty-seven deaths were confirmed on Monday.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 2,843.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Thirty-four healthworkers have also contracted the virus.

A total of 6,45,779 people have been cured of the virus.

Of them, 2,66,765 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,610 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 625

Kozhikode - 507

Ernakulam - 377

Palakkad - 305

Thrissur - 259

Alappuzha - 242

Kollam - 234

Thiruvananthapuram - 222

Kottayam - 217

Kannur - 159

Pathanamthitta - 112

Wayanad - 65

Idukki - 55

Kasaragod - 43

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 227

Kollam - 333

Pathanamthitta - 250

Alappuzha - 202

Kottayam - 511

Idukki - 35

Ernakulam - 476

Thrissur - 590

Palakkad - 226

Malappuram - 694

Kozhikode - 495

Wayanad - 120

Kannur - 304

Kasaragod - 31