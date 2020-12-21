Kochi Metro to resume 6 am service

The Kochi Metro has decided to resume the services at 6 in the morning and end the services at 10 pm from Tuesday onwards (22/12/2020).

The Metro decided to roll back the timings after considering the public's demand. At present, the last service is at 9 pm from both Aluva and Petta. The average ridership of Kochi Metro is 21,000, it said in a release on Monday.

Last service from both Aluva and Petta will be at 10 pm.

The Metro had revised its timings after it resumed services following the COVID lockdown.

The trains are conducting services in strict compliance with COVID protocol and social distancing norms.