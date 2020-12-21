'Sufiyum Sujathayum' director Naranipuzha Shanavas still on ventilator support

Malayalam filmmaker Shanavas Naranippuzha Naranipuzha is still on ventilator support as per the latest update by actor-producer Vijay Babu.

Slamming rumours about the director's death, Vijay wrote, "Shanavas is still on ventilator support. His heart is still beating ....request all to pls pray for him .We still hoping for a miracle .Shall update accordingly ...Pls do jot post wrong information." (sic.)

Shanavaz has been hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He is undergoing treatment at the ICU of KG Hospital, Coimbatore.

His latest film was the Jayasurya-starrer Sufiyum Sujathayum, which was the first direct OTT release in Malayalam.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at Attappady where he was doing the script works of his upcoming film. He was rushed to hospital by his friends.

Shanavas began his career in Malayalam cinema as a film editor. His first film, Kari, which addressed the issue of caste discrimination, was highly appreciated.