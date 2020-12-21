Mahesan's suicide: Court directive to name SNDP's Vellapally Natesan, Thushar in chargesheet

The Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday directed that Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) General Secretary Vellapally Natesan and Vice President Thushar Vellappally be named in the chargesheet in connection with the suicide of the society's Kanichukulangara union secretary, KK Mahesan.

The development came following a petition filed by Mahesan's wife.



A close aide of Natesan, Mahesan was found hanging in his office at Kanichukulangara on June 20.



He was the secretary of the local unit of the SNDP Yogam, the socio-cultural organisation of the Ezhava community in Kerala, and also the chief coordinator of the organisation's controversial micro-finance scheme.



Mahesan's kin alleged that letters written by him on social media before his death told of harassments and tortures that he had endured after the Yogam's botched finance scheme. In his letters, Mahesan spoke of how some people were trying to frame him in fake cases and send him to jail.



As coordinator of the Yogam's micro-finance scheme, Mahesan was also questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to the misappropriation of funds.



Though a probe was on, the family moved the Alappuzha court to see Vellappally Natesan, his aide KL Ashokan and Thushar Vellappally named as the accused in abetting Mahesan's suicide.

Vellappally and others have not reacted to the court order yet.