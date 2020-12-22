Actress molestation: Ramshad, Adil remanded for 2 weeks

Kochi: Two young men who were arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of a young actress at the Lulu Mall here have been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

The Kalamassery judicial first-class magistrate court accepted the police argument that as investigations were still continuing in the case granting bail to the accused in such cases would send a wrong message and there was a possibility of the accused fleeing the country.

The youth are Mohammad Adil, 24, and Ramshad, 24, of Malappuram district.

They were shifted to the borstal, a youth detention centre, at Kakkanad in order to compl with COVID safety norms.

The accused were produced before the magistrate court at 2.20 pm on Monday via video conferencing and after subjecting them to COVID test.

The lawyer of the accused told the court that his clients had neither deliberately touched the actress nor stalked her. Moreover, the actress had informed that she had forgiven them, the lawyer argued.

Identification parade

Meanwhile, inspector P R Santosh said that the police would file a petition to secure the custody of the accused for conducting an identification parade.

The youth who were proceeding to Kochi to surrender were intercepted by police on Sunday night and whisked away to an unidentified location. In the meantime, the artiste posted on Instagram that she had forgiven them. But the police decided to go ahead with the case as there is no provision for forgiveness legally.

The police stuck to its stand that the accused went into hiding after the incident and there were inconsistencies in their behaviour which proved their involvement in the case.

After the actress' Instagram post recollecting her harrowing experience in the mall on Thursday had gone viral, the State Women's Commission and Youth Commission intervened. There was outrage on social media against the incident following which the police swung into action.