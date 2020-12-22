6,049 new COVID cases in Kerala after 64K tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 6,049 new COVID cases and 5,057 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 61,468.



Of the new cases, 5,306 contracted the virus through contact while 108 had come from outside the state.



The infection source of 575 contact cases remains unclear.



Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 760, 747 and 686 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive in a group of 100) is 9.33.

Twenty-seven COVID deaths were also confirmed.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 2,870.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Sixty health workers too contracted the virus.

So far, 6,50,836 people have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 2,79,711 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,66,178 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,533 are in hospitals.

A total of 1441 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kottayam - 760 (contact cases - 729)

Thrissur - 747 (720)

Ernakulam - 686 (504)

Kozhikode - 598 (574)

Malappuram - 565 (541)

Pathanamthitta - 546 (449)

Kollam - 498 (490)

Thiruvananthapuram - 333 (244)

Alappuzha - 329 (315)

Palakkad - 303 (141)

Kannur - 302 (249)

Wayanad - 202 (193)

Idukki - 108 (91)

Kasaragod - 72 (66)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 320



Kollam - 279

Pathanamthitta - 251

Alappuzha - 212

Kottayam - 474

Idukki - 417

Ernakulam - 414

Thrissur - 606

Palakkad - 265

Malappuram - 709

Kozhikode - 510

Wayanad - 195

Kannur - 306

Kasaragod -99