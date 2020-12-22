DYFI throws a DJ party in the middle of the road, beams it live!

Thodupuzha: The Covid safety guidelines enforced by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front Government in Kerala does not seem to apply to the Left supporters if a DJ party organised by them in Udumbannoor was any indication.

The DJ party was organized by CPM's youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India or the DYFI, on the main road to celebrate the victory of LDF in Udambanoor panchayat in the recent local body polls. More than 500 people took part in the bash throwing all Covid safety norms like social distancing and masks to the winds even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan enjoins the public to be watchful almost every other day.

The celebrations were shown live on the official Facebook page of the DYFI. A number of its district leaders, elected representatives and local committee members of the CPM took part in the event.

The party which began at 7pm went up till late in the night. Local residents alleged that despite alerting the police about the disturbance, the police did not take any action.

Local Congress leaders alleged that alcohol was served lavishly at the DJ party.

In the local body polls, the LDF had wrested the Udumbannoor panchayath from the UDF which was at the helm here for over 20 years.

Udumbannoor falls in the Thodupuzha taluk of Idukki district.