Keralite teacher, father drown in UP canal during bid to save child

Lucknow: A lady teacher hailing from Kerala and her father met with a tragic death in Uttar Pradesh while trying to save the teacher's five-year-old daughter who fell into a canal near a dam.

The child was saved by the local people.

The victims are Naziya Sharon (31), who taught at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Talbehat, Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and her father T P Hassainar (61), of Naziya Cottage, at Pulimath, Kilimanoor, in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Naziya was also a writer who published short stories.

The incident took place around 11 am on Sunday when Naziya and Hassainar had taken Naziya's only daughter Faizy to a park near Matatila dam in Lalitpur. While Faizy was playing near a pool she fell into the water. Both Naziya and Hassainar jumped into the water to rescue Faizy, but were caught in the swift current and drowned in the canal linked to the dam.

The pool, named Sitakund, is below a waterfall and adjacent to the Matatila dam.

Faizy was rescued by the villagers. Bodies of Naziya and Hassainar were later recovered by diving experts.

Naziya had joined the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Lalitpur three years ago, while Hassainar was a retired official of Vijaya Bank. He had reached Lalitpur to live with Naziya.

Amazon had released Naziya's first collection of short stories five years ago. Her husband is Sharon, an engineer working in the field of digital movies. Rafiya, a teacher at the Government Lower Primary School, Pulimath, is Hassainar's wife. Apart from Naziya, Hassainar has another daughter, Nadiya.

The bodies of Naziya and Hassainar would be bought to Pulimath from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and the last rites held at the cemetrery of Muslim Jama’at, Karette, near Kilimanoor.