Renowned poet Sugathakumari, who tested COVID positive, in critical condition

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam poet and social activist Sugathakumari, who was under treatment for coronavirus infection at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, is in critical condition, doctors said on Tuesday.

According to the hospital authorities, she was initially taken to a private hospital and was shifted to the MCH on Monday after her condition deteriorated.

She is on ventilator support and is not responding to medicines, Medical College superintendent Dr M S Sharmad said.

She is being attended by a team of expert doctors, he said.

"She has bronchopneumonia and is having laboured breathing as the airways got constricted," read an excerpt of the bulletin released by the MCH on Monday.