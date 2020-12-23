Clerk arrested for defrauding Forest Dept of Rs 23 lakh

Perumbavoor: A senior clerk based at the Malayattoor Forest Division in Ernakulam district has been arrested for defrauding the government of Rs 23.60 lakh.

The clerk, Rajneesh Thamban (41), allegedly swindled the money by misusing the password of the official account of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

He surrendered before the investigating officer and was remanded after being presented before the court.

Rajneesh reportedly utilized the swindled money for land deals. As he used to credit the diverted money back in the DFO’s account within a short time, the fraud went undetected over two years.

Accused already suspended from service

The scam was unearthed in August this year and Rajneesh was suspended from service on the 17th of that month.

Subsequently, the Forest Department filed a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, Rajneesh approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. However, on December 15, the court directed him to appear before the investigating officer within one week. On Tuesday, the accused presented himself before the Kodanad Sub-Inspector.

The Vigilance section of the Forest Department had found that Rajneesh had started the malpractice two years ago. He used to divert mainly money paid by contractors engaged for various works and those who bought timber in auctions. The money diverted was shown under various heads such as payment to contractors and even as Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Divisional Forest Office at Kodanad coordinates the timber auction and public works of 14 forest stations under the Malayattoor division.

Incidentally, Rajneesh had secured his job under compassionate grounds. He is a resident of Palamalil in Nedungapra area.