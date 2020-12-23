KSRTC bus fares to fall after government waives cess

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to waive the cess levied from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for a period of six months.

All ordinary services of the KSRTC with ticket fares up to Rs 49 and distance under 47.9 kilometres will be exempted from cess charges.



The development came following the request of KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar to State Transport Minister AK Saseendran.



Prabhakar had informed the government that the loss of revenue due to the exemption of cess will be offset by allowing more passengers to travel in buses while also reducing the ticket prices.



Following the lockdown imposed by the government in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, the KSRTC had been suffering huge losses.



Though partial services were offered these past few months, it was only on December 18 that KSRTC resumed all its services.



The KSRTC is also planning to introduce more fast passenger buses. However, journeys will be restricted to a maximum of two districts until further notice

