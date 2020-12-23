6,169 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 6,169 new COVID cases and 4,808 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 62,802.

Of the new cases, 5,349 contracted the virus through contact while 98 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 662 contact cases remain unclear.

Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kozhikode reported the most cases - 953, 642 and 605 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 10.04.

22 COVID deaths



Twenty-two COVID deaths were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 2,892.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Sixty healthworkers too contracted the virus.

Recoveries

So far, 6,55,644 have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 2,74,206 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,60,645 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,561 are in hospitals.

A total of 1,482 people were admitted in hospitals today.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 953 (contact cases - 728)

Kottayam - 642 (595)

Kozhikode - 605 (577)

Thrissur - 564 (546)

Malappuram - 500 (467)

Kollam - 499 (490)

Alappuzha - 431 (423)

Pathanamthitta - 406 (319)

Thiruvananthapuram - 404 (284)

Palakkad - 367 (196)

Wayanad - 260 (250)

Idukki - 242 (237)

Kannur - 228 (176)

Kasaragod - 68 (61)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 312



Kollam - 186

Pathanamthitta - 201

Alappuzha - 270

Kottayam - 530

Idukki - 205

Ernakulam - 709

Thrissur - 420

Palakkad - 356

Malappuram - 570

Kozhikode - 640

Wayanad - 152

Kannur - 151

Kasaragod - 106