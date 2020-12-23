Eminent poet, environmental activist Sugathakumari no more

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent Malayalam poet, conservationist and women's activist Sugathakumari (86) has passed away. She was 86.

The octogenarian poet rarely made any public appearance in recent days due to old age difficulties.

Fondly being called as 'Sugatha Teacher' by her hundreds of admirers and followers, the activist-poet had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college after being diagnosed with the viral infection on December 21.

Though she was first admitted to a private hospital, she was rushed to the government health facility after she tested positive.

As her condition remained critical without any change and her body failed to respond to medicines, the poet was on ventilator support, medical college authorities said.

Besides the severe bronchial pneumonia, an after-effect of COVID-19, the condition of her vital organs also deteriorated and the end came at around 11 am on Wednesday.

Sugathakumari will be cremated as per the COVID protocols at the Shanti Kavadam, Thycaud, at 4 pm on Wednesday. No one will be allowed entry.

Her photo has been kept at the VJT Hall for public to pay their tributes. Public are requested to proceed there to pay homage. Her relatives will be there.

One of the most celebrated Malayalam poets of the contemporary era, Sugathakumari was known for her unique poems filled with compassionate empathy, human sensitivity and philosophical quest.

Nature evoked in poetry

At the heart of Sugathakumari's poetry is the warmth of the interaction between nature and man and the pain of that getting lost. It is based on love. Sugathakumari raised her voice whenever human acts towards nature became exploitative.

A fearless and tireless fighter in real life, she led several agitations for the environmental cause and conservation of nature.

She had spearheaded the fiercest environmental campaign witnessed by Kerala - against a proposal to set up a hydel project in the Silent valley in Western Ghats three decades ago, and was also in the forefront of the recent agitation against construction of an airport at Aranmula.

The poet had been a constant presence and invitee wherever there was an environmental issue in the state until some years ago before she became physically weak due to age related issues.

Mother figure for the distressed

Sugathakumari, who raised her voice against deforestation, also became a mother for the helpless and the destitute. The Abhaya centre she set up offers shelter for homeless children and deprived women, including financially poor, rape survivors, domestic violence victims and drug addicts.

Early life and career

Sugathakumari was born on January 22, 1934, as the second daughter of freedom fighter and writer Bodheshwaran and Prof V K Karthiyayini Amma, a Sanskrit teacher. Noted writers and academicians, late Hridaya Kumari and Sujatha Devi were siblings. She earned a Master's degree in Philosophy.

Sugatha entered into the world of poetry in 1960 with her first collection of poems - Muthuchippikal.

Since then, she had captured the Malayali consciousness through her soft but hard-hitting verses in a handful of poetry collections including Pathirapookkal, Krishna Kavithakal, Ratrimazha, Ambalamani, Radha Evide, Thulavarshapacha and so on.

Though her early works concentrated more on subjective themes and personal quests, her poetry, in course of time, broadened its peripheries assimilating social concerns and philosophical voyages into it as its themes.

She was the principal of Jawahar Balabhavan, Thiruvananthapuram; editor of Thaliru magazine of the Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature; Chairperson, State Women's Commission; Secretary, Nature Conservation Committee; Vice-President, Navbharatavedi; President, Consumer Protection Society; General Council Member of Sahitya Akademi; and member of the Kerala Film Censor Board.

Her husband was the late Dr K Velayudhan Nair, a writer and educator. He was the head of the Central Institute of Education (the earlier avatar of the NCERT) in Delhi and the Assistant Director of the state Bhasha Institute. Their daughter is Lakshmi.

Honours all the way

Sugathakumari received numerous accolades for her literary works and community service. She was honoured with Padma Shri in 2006, the Ezhuthachan Award in 2009 and the Saraswati Prize in 2013. She also received the central Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Odakuzhal Award, Vallathol Award, Balamaniamma Award, Lalithambika Antarjanam Award, Asan Prize, P Kesavadev Award, KR Chummar Award, ONV Literary Award, Jnanapana Award, Jawaharlal Nehru Award, Archbishop Mar Gregorios Award, Panampilly Pratibha Award, Pandit Karuppan Award, Library Council Award, Thoppil Bhasi Award, and Sthrishakthi Award among others.

Sugathakumari received the first 'Vrikshamitra' award from the Central Government.

Literary works

Her works include Muthuchippi, Pathirappookal (Midnight Flowers), Paavam Maanavahridayam (Poor Human Heart), Pranamam, Irulchirakukal, Raathrimazha (Night Rain), Ambalamani (Temple Bell), Kurinjippookkal (Kurinji Flowers), Thulaavarshappacha (The Monsoon Green), Radhayevide, Krishna Kavidhagal, Megham Vannu Thottappol, Devadasi, Vazhathene, Malamukalil Irikke, Silent Valley (Silent Forest), Vayadikkili and Kadinu Kaval.